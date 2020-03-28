The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.iebrings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTED The government has introduced a raft of restrictive new measures today, effective until Easter, in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

2. #FRONTLINE Nurses on the frontline of the war on Covid-19 in Ireland have reported tensions with their housemates over their work in close proximity to the virus.

3. #MORTUARY The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in Dublin has been requested by the Government to allow a temporary mortuary to be constructed on its grounds.

4. #PROHIBITED Tourists and self-isolationists in the UK are continuing to flout Government rules and travel to west Wales holiday spots, police say.

5. #COCOONING As part of further restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that ‘Cocooning’ will be introduced for those over 70 and people who are extremely vulnerable to the disease.

6. #HOUSING Concerns have been raised for the welfare of Ireland’s population of rough sleepers as a result of the public health measures introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

7. #ROOM TO WASH Celebrity architect Bannon has emerged victorious in his ‘outdoor bathtub’ planning battle with a neighbour at his revamped Dublin home.

8. #AMERICA President Donald Trump has signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation’s total count of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000.

9. #VIRTUAL A number of online events and activities are taking place this week to offer the country entertainment as much of the country is now confined to their homes.