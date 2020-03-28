This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 March, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s a round-up of this morning’s main stories.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 12,416 Views 8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Efired
Image: Shutterstock/Efired

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.iebrings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTED The government has introduced a raft of restrictive new measures today, effective until Easter, in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

2. #FRONTLINE Nurses on the frontline of the war on Covid-19 in Ireland have reported tensions with their housemates over their work in close proximity to the virus. 

3. #MORTUARY The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in Dublin has been requested by the Government to allow a temporary mortuary to be constructed on its grounds. 

4. #PROHIBITED Tourists and self-isolationists in the UK are continuing to flout Government rules and travel to west Wales holiday spots, police say.

5. #COCOONING As part of further restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that ‘Cocooning’ will be introduced for those over 70 and people who are extremely vulnerable to the disease. 

6. #HOUSING Concerns have been raised for the welfare of Ireland’s population of rough sleepers as a result of the public health measures introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

7. #ROOM TO WASH Celebrity architect Bannon has emerged victorious in his ‘outdoor bathtub’ planning battle with a neighbour at his revamped Dublin home.

8. #AMERICA President Donald Trump has signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation’s total count of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000.

9. #VIRTUAL A number of online events and activities are taking place this week to offer the country entertainment as much of the country is now confined to their homes. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

