The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DONEGAL: A row has erupted in Co Donegal over a planned social housing development on a site in Ballybofey.

2. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 274 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.

3. #CO CARLOW: A motorcyclist in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Carlow yesterday.

4. #ASTI: The main trade union for secondary school teachers in Ireland says it will ballot for industrial action over concerns it has over the safety of staff.

5. #ASIA: India has registered 92,605 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and is expected to surpass the United States as the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks.

6. #RBG: Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

7. #ANTRIM: A man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in County Antrim.

8. #GHOST IN THE THROAT: Irish poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa spoke to TheJournal.ie about exploring the life of writer Eibhlín Ní Chónaill in her lauded new book.

9. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a dry and sunny day with highest temperatures between 15 and 21 degrees, according to Met Éireann.