NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Yriivna Olena holding a Ukrainian flag in Dublin today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman in Derry, which took place in the early hours of this morning.

has been launched into the death of a woman in Derry, which took place in the early hours of this morning. A human rights group has said that asylum seekers now housed in Dundrum House Hotel in Co Tipperary are fearing for their safety due to “ongoing harassment and intimidation”.

in Co Tipperary are fearing for their safety due to “ongoing harassment and intimidation”. The West African crew of a fishing boat that sunk off Galway earlier this year have been granted visas to remain in Ireland following a campaign by their union.

to remain in Ireland following a campaign by their union. In Dublin, a pro-Palestine demonstration has criticised US support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and called on the Irish government to do more to help Palestinians.

demonstration has criticised US support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and called on the Irish government to do more to help Palestinians. As Ukraine celebrates its 33rd Independence Day, Taoiseach Simon Harris has pledged Ireland’s continued support to the country and thanked Ukrainians in Ireland for the contribution they make here.

INTERNATIONAL

#MANHUNT Police in Germany are continuing to search for the killer following the murder of three people at a German street festival yesterday.

#FRANCE Police in France are treating an explosion outside a synagogue in the south of the country, which wounded a police officer early on Saturday, as a potential terror attack.

#GAZA As war in Gaza rages between Israel and Hamas, Hamas has said that delegates from the group will travel to Cairo to meet with Egyptian intelligence officers, but they will not take part in ceasefire negotiations currently ongoing in the city.

#SUPERYACHT A manslaughter investigation has been opened into the deaths of seven people, including tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, in the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily.

PARTING SHOT

Over 24,000 Americans were in Dublin today for the opening fixture of the US College Football season in the Aviva this evening.

It’s the third year in a row that the classic has come to Dublin, with Georgia Tech and Florida State University going head-to-head this evening.

Thousands of supporters gathered in the capital today where a number of roads were closed for the occasion.

College Green was the site of pre-game celebrations this afternoon, with ESPN live broadcasting a special ‘College Gameday’ programme from the area.

Here’s some snaps from throughout the day.

Fans in College Green before this his year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic.Source: RollingNews.ie

Fans Mitch Davis, Connor Recce and Sam Williams in College Green RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Florida State cheerleaders in the Aviva Stadium today. Alamy Alamy

Florida State players in the Aviva. Alamy Alamy

Georgia Tech comes on to the pitch at the Aviva Alamy Alamy