The Explainer: What is the situation like for people fleeing Ukraine now?

“JUST GETTING ON with it” is how two of our reporters, Céimin Burke and Niall O’Connor, described the mood of people at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Back in March, O’Connor travelled to the mid-sized town of Przemyśl (pronounced as ‘Shem-ish’ by locals), and reported on concerns about human trafficking of refugees, on the donations needed by refugees, and asked the Polish Minister for Transport what more Ireland can do to help.

Last week, our reporter Céimin Burke headed back out to Przemyśl to see what has changed.

Advertisement

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, Burke tells us about why some Ukrainians are heading back to their homes now that Russia forces are concentrating their attacks on the east and south, about the Tesco reception centre filled with beds, and about a young Ukrainian couple that couldn’t bring themselves to speak of their ordeal out of Ukraine.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.