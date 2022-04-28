#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: What is the situation like for people fleeing Ukraine now?

Listen to hear what reporter Céimin Burke saw while reporting from the Polish-Ukrainian border last week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 5:30 PM
“JUST GETTING ON with it” is how two of our reporters, Céimin Burke and Niall O’Connor, described the mood of people at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Back in March, O’Connor travelled to the mid-sized town of Przemyśl (pronounced as ‘Shem-ish’ by locals), and reported on concerns about human trafficking of refugees, on the donations needed by refugees, and asked the Polish Minister for Transport what more Ireland can do to help.

Last week, our reporter Céimin Burke headed back out to Przemyśl to see what has changed.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, Burke tells us about why some Ukrainians are heading back to their homes now that Russia forces are concentrating their attacks on the east and south, about the Tesco reception centre filled with beds, and about a young Ukrainian couple that couldn’t bring themselves to speak of their ordeal out of Ukraine.

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

