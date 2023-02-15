Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
# Podcast
The Explainer: Why is Bertie Ahern back?
Listen in to hear Lise Hand and Sinéad O’Carroll discuss the highs and lows of his career – and what might be in store next.
258
0
38 minutes ago

WHEN NEWS CAME last week that former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern had rejoined Fianna Fáil after more than 10 years, questions flew around about what the aim was.

Was he hoping to run for the Presidency? Did he have his eyes on more work with Fianna Fáil in the next election? What of his legacy remained?

To cast our minds back across Ahern’s long and storied career, this week on The Explainer we are joined by writer and columnist Lise Hand. She chats with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about the highs and lows of Bertie’s career, the Mahon Tribunal, and what he might have in store politically. 

Listen to The Explainer

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     