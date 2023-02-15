The Explainer: Why is Bertie Ahern back?

WHEN NEWS CAME last week that former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern had rejoined Fianna Fáil after more than 10 years, questions flew around about what the aim was.

Was he hoping to run for the Presidency? Did he have his eyes on more work with Fianna Fáil in the next election? What of his legacy remained?

To cast our minds back across Ahern’s long and storied career, this week on The Explainer we are joined by writer and columnist Lise Hand. She chats with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about the highs and lows of Bertie’s career, the Mahon Tribunal, and what he might have in store politically.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.