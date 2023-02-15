The Explainer: Why is Bertie Ahern back?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WHEN NEWS CAME last week that former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern had rejoined Fianna Fáil after more than 10 years, questions flew around about what the aim was.
Was he hoping to run for the Presidency? Did he have his eyes on more work with Fianna Fáil in the next election? What of his legacy remained?
To cast our minds back across Ahern’s long and storied career, this week on The Explainer we are joined by writer and columnist Lise Hand. She chats with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about the highs and lows of Bertie’s career, the Mahon Tribunal, and what he might have in store politically.
Listen to The Explainer
The Explainer / SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site