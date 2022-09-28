The Explainer: What type of tax system does Ireland have?

.IT’S THAT TIME of the year again when we hear an awful lot about tax, whether we like it or not.

Budget 2023 has brought a focus on the tax we pay in Ireland, not only in terms of how much is taken from paychecks, but also how much the State takes in by other means and what’s the best way of using it.

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by Barra Roantree, an economist with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) to put it all under the microscope.

What are the big changes we should be paying attention to in Budget 2023? What is a progressive tax regime? And just what, exactly, is going on in the UK?

Advertisement

This episode is proudly sponsored by Taxback.com.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Sinéad O’Carroll and Michelle Hennessy, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.