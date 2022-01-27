#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: Why is Ireland reopening now - and how do people feel about it?

Listen in to hear behavioural scientist Pete Lunn and immunologist Christine Loscher give us the latest info and research on the reopening.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 6:00 PM
57 minutes ago 944 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5666002

IN THE SPACE of just two days, things changed drastically with Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

After a letter from NPHET to the government paved the way for the early scrapping of almost all Covid restrictions, the government was quick to response. The next day, Taoiseach Michéal Martin took to a podium at Government Buildings to announce that a lot of life as we knew it was going to reopen.

But why was this decision made – and how do people feel about it? Is there still a lot of caution around, and how will people adjust to the new changes?

To find out the answers to these questions and more, we turned to two experts: Professor Christine Loscher, Full Professor of Immunology at DCU, and Dr Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit. 

They discuss the decisions behind the reopening, how things might play out in coming months, and what the latest research tells us about how people in Ireland feel about the changes.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie