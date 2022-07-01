The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PRICE HIKE: Electric Ireland announced increases in both electricity and gas prices from the beginning of next month, citing effects from the war in Ukraine.
2. #AIR TRAVEL: Aer Lingus cancelled multiple flights out of Dublin Airport to European destinations, as the citing illness and strike action for the disruption.
3. #WAR IN UKRAINE: At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in missile strikes on Ukraine’s Odessa region.
4. #DART+ WEST: A planning application for the Dart+ West expansion is set to be formally submitted later this summer.
5. #LAST DAY: Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from his role as the country’s chief medical officer today after after 14 years in the job.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS