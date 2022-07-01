The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRICE HIKE: Electric Ireland announced increases in both electricity and gas prices from the beginning of next month, citing effects from the war in Ukraine.

2. #AIR TRAVEL: Aer Lingus cancelled multiple flights out of Dublin Airport to European destinations, as the citing illness and strike action for the disruption.

3. #WAR IN UKRAINE: At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in missile strikes on Ukraine’s Odessa region.

4. #DART+ WEST: A planning application for the Dart+ West expansion is set to be formally submitted later this summer.

5. #LAST DAY: Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from his role as the country’s chief medical officer today after after 14 years in the job.