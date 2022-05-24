#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

By Zuzia Whelan Tuesday 24 May 2022, 5:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PROTESTS: Medical scientists have said they made every effort to avoid today’s strike action, but feel they have been left with no other option after a 20-year claim for pay parity with colleagues who do the same work. 

2. #JOBS: Paypal has confirmed that it is proposing to cut 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and West Dublin.

3. #UKRAINE: Workers digging through rubble have found 200 bodies in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said – another grim discovery in the ruined port city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the three-month-old war.

4. #RECESSION: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t think we are facing into a recession, speaking to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today. 

5. #DEBT: The Competition and consumer watchdog (CCPC) has cleared the sale of KBC Bank Ireland’s €9 billion loan portfolio to Bank of Ireland subject to a number of conditions to ensure that competition in the mortgage market is maintained.

Zuzia Whelan
