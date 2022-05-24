The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PROTESTS: Medical scientists have said they made every effort to avoid today’s strike action, but feel they have been left with no other option after a 20-year claim for pay parity with colleagues who do the same work.
2. #JOBS: Paypal has confirmed that it is proposing to cut 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and West Dublin.
3. #UKRAINE: Workers digging through rubble have found 200 bodies in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said – another grim discovery in the ruined port city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the three-month-old war.
4. #RECESSION: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t think we are facing into a recession, speaking to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today.
5. #DEBT: The Competition and consumer watchdog (CCPC) has cleared the sale of KBC Bank Ireland’s €9 billion loan portfolio to Bank of Ireland subject to a number of conditions to ensure that competition in the mortgage market is maintained.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS