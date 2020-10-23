The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OUT OF OFFICE: A large Covid-19 testing lab will be closed this weekend, citing “unavoidable staff shortages”.

2. #HAND SANITISER RECALL: Circle K said that the now recalled ViraPro hand sanitiser was available in its stores but has now been replaced. It comes after some schools were forced to close today after the hand sanitiser was recalled last night.

3. #RED WHITE AND BLUE IN THE FACE: Here are the key points from the US presidential election televised debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

4. #ALICANTE: Spanish police said they arrested veteran gangland criminal John Gilligan in relation to alleged connections to drugs and arms trafficking.

5. #FOOD FIGHT: The European Parliament has rejected an attempt to ban companies from branding plant-based products with “steak” or “burger” – but agreed to ban the use of terms like “cheese” or “yoghurt” for dairy-free food.