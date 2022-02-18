The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM EUNICE A Wexford County Council worker has died after he was struck by a tree while cleaning up debris from Storm Eunice.

2. #POWER CUTS Due to Storm Eunice, over 80,000 homes have been left without power, with a majority centred in Cork and Kerry. The ESB has said a majority of those without power would have it restored by the end of the day, while some will have to wait until tomorrow.

3. #MASK WEARING Requirements for people to wear masks on public transport, in education and retail settings will be removed at the end of the month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

4. #RUSSIA-UKRAINE Russia has announced that massive military drills, involving the launch of cruise and ballistic missiles, will take place tomorrow, as concerns rise over a potential invasion of Ukraine.

5. #MISSING 11 people are missing and two are trapped after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire overnight on the Ionian Sea, with emergency crews racing to put out the fire and locate survivors.