The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JIHADISTS: Two Irish citizens who were ISIS detainees are in the process of being repatriated to Ireland, Turkey said this afternoon.

2. #LEAVE PACT: Nigel Farage announced that his Brexit Party will not run any candidates in the 317 constituencies where the Conservatives currently hold seats.

3. #HOUSING: The UK’s biggest co-living company outlined plans for a new development containing dozens of co-living units less than 1km from Dublin city centre.

4. #APOLOGY: Fianna Fáil senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee apologised for tweets she sent in 2011 in which she used the words “Traveller” and “knacker” in a derogatory manner.

5. #WILD ATLANTIC: French prosecutors have opened an investigation after finding a “significant amount” of pure cocaine on beaches along the Atlantic coast since last month.