Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Steam rises from a fissure in a road near the town of Grindavik, Iceland. Alamy

#GAZA Here is the latest from the Tánaiste’s visit to the Middle East.

#UNITED KINGDOM The teen, who was arrested for cutting the famous Sycamore Gaptree, was released.

#ICELAND An explainer about how much damage could a possible Icelandic volcano eruption cause?

PARTING SHOT

Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

It’s beginning to look a lot like the festive season following the big switch on of the stunning Grafton Street Christmas lights this evening.

Erected by city centre business group Dublin Town, they were turned on by Little Blue Heroes Foundation representatives Willow Mae Carroll, seven, from Kells, Co Meath, and Cian Byrne, 10, from Finglas West, Dublin, who pushed the magic button.

Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The Foundation is a Garda charity supporting families of children with serious illnesses, while empowering the lives of young people through positive community engagement.

With only 38 days remaining to December 25, the switching on of the spectacularly iconic Grafton Street chandeliers, precedes the turning on of lights at Henry Street, South William Street, Capel Street and throughout the city centre.

In total, Dublin Town, which has been decorating Dublin at Christmas on behalf of businesses for 15 years, will provide energy-efficient Christmas lights across 25 streets in the city centre this year.