Thursday 16 November 2023
The Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Late Late Show / YouTube

  • An investigation is under way after a suspected improvised gun was found in Cork last night.
  • Ryan Tubridy announced he will host a new weekday show on UK station Virgin Radio.
  • From living in ‘darkness and fear‘ to safety: An Irish family shared their relief in leaving Gaza.
  • The Data Protection Commissioner announced she is stepping down in February to move to ComReg role.
  • A 12-year-old boy settled a claim, for €3.75 million, over use of an epilepsy drug in mother’s pregnancy.
  • Gardaí said this morning that teens as young as 14 are being recruited as ‘money mules‘.
  • A man in his 60s died following a workplace accident in Co Wicklow, Gardaí reported.
  • Ireland were referred to an EU court today over a failure linked to work-life balance rules.
  • The FAI Board expressed ‘regret‘ over payments made to CEO Jonathan Hill.
  • Heated Dáil exchanges happened today as the government were accused of ‘double standards’ on Israel and Russia.
  • Trinity College has sought the public’s help in renaming library, previously named after George Berkeley.
  • A Palestinian family in Dublin pleaded with the Government and TDs to help their daughter escape from the Gaza Strip.
  • It was revealed that the Chair of RTÉ board says there was a ‘lapse of control‘ around the Toy Show Musical.
  • Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show was announced for 24 November.
  • Two people were taken to hospital after collision between jeep and e-scooter.
  • Politicians arguing in the Dáil and having a drink together after doesn’t happen anymore, says Varadkar.

INTERNATIONAL

ICELAND Alamy Steam rises from a fissure in a road near the town of Grindavik, Iceland. Alamy

#GAZA Here is the latest from the Tánaiste’s visit to the Middle East.

#UNITED KINGDOM The teen, who was arrested for cutting the famous Sycamore Gaptree, was released.

#ICELAND An explainer about how much damage could a possible Icelandic volcano eruption cause?

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Christmas Lights 006 Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

It’s beginning to look a lot like the festive season following the big switch on of the stunning Grafton Street Christmas lights this evening.

Erected by city centre business group Dublin Town, they were turned on by Little Blue Heroes Foundation representatives Willow Mae Carroll, seven, from Kells, Co Meath, and Cian Byrne, 10, from Finglas West, Dublin, who pushed the magic button.

Dublin Christmas Lights 005 Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The Foundation is a Garda charity supporting families of children with serious illnesses, while empowering the lives of young people through positive community engagement.

With only 38 days remaining to December 25, the switching on of the spectacularly iconic Grafton Street chandeliers, precedes the turning on of lights at Henry Street, South William Street, Capel Street and throughout the city centre.

In total, Dublin Town, which has been decorating Dublin at Christmas on behalf of businesses for 15 years, will provide energy-efficient Christmas lights across 25 streets in the city centre this year.

