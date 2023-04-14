Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
405
0
23 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ballina rn Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews A rainbow crosses the clouds above the crowds gathering in Ballina, Co. Mayo, ahead of tonight's public address by US President Joe Biden. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews / RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

embedded4173f65cd1764afc807b4c545cc00362 Lewis Joly / AP Flares were let off after the judgment in France today to approve key elements of the president's pension reforms. Lewis Joly / AP / AP

#FRANCE A key French court examining the constitution approved the major elements of President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform

#LEAK A 21-year-old national guardsman is due to appear in court today after he was arrested on suspicion of leaking a trove of sensitive US government secrets.

#BAKHMUT Russia has said it cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the town, the scene of the most brutal battle of the war.

#CORONATION Most British people are not interested in King Charles’ coronation, though many said they would still watch it or take part in related festivities, according to a YouGov poll.

PARTING SHOT

The Citizens’ Assembly has become a favoured way of dealing with knotty and contested issues over the past decade. Random members of the public are gathered to study and discuss issues, from the Eighth Amendment’s block on abortion to Ireland’s biodiversity policy. 

The latest iteration gets underway tomorrow with the country’s drugs policy set to be examined, but a number of addiction doctors and cannabis campaigners have expressed concern at how the Assembly, which will be chaired by ex-HSE boss Paul Reid, has gone about its early work. You can read the full report here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags