'Easily led' teenager placed on 15 month probation over pursuit of a stolen car in Dublin

AN “EASILY LED” 17-year-old boy has been spared a custodial sentence and was placed on supervised probation for 15 months over a pursuit in a stolen car in Dublin.

Dublin Children’s Court heard that on 4 August, 2022, gardai spotted the stolen 2013-registered car at the Ongar Distributor Road in Blanchardstown and signalled it to stop.

However, the defendant kept driving, leading them on a short pursuit before abandoning the car and running.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving in the stolen vehicle and having no licence or insurance.

The court heard he has a prior conviction for being a passenger in a stolen vehicle which resulted in him being put on supervision last year.

However, a Garda case manager confirmed the teenager has engaged with his probation officer.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said the boy had been kept busy since the incident, completed a training course, and was involved in a youth mentoring service.

The court heard he was looking to get into construction work, and the judge advised him that the country needed lots of houses and he could do his part.

She was also furnished with a pre-sentence probation report, and noted he had reduced his cannabis use and had engaged with various services.

The teen’s mother said he was “easily led” but has “toughened up”.

Judge Michele Finan imposed a 15-month probation bond.

He must not re-offend and must comply with directions to divert him from crime; otherwise, the case can be re-opened with the risk of a custodial sentence.