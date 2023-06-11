Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SNP Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she is innocent of any wrongdoing after being arrested today and released without charge as part of a police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.
#UKRAINE The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea, experts have warned.
#TRUMP A former attorney general appointed by Trump has said the former president is “toast” in a federal indictment against him for his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
#TENNIS HISTORY Novak Djokovic made history today when he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.
The Cork Carnival of Science at Fitzgerald Park finished its second of two days today after featuring more than 50 exhibitors offering interactive activities, games, street cuisine and a packed line-up of live entertainment.
The carnival exhibited 18 science shows each day, allowing attendants to make their own batteries, build LEGO with Learn it Ireland, meet exotic creatures, check out the inner workings of robots, extract DNA from a banana and create a bang with Chemists.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site