Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

MEP Grace O'Sullivan calling for a 'Lido of Cork' from the River Lee.

Sipo has decided against conducting a formal investigation into former junior minister Damien English after he admitted that his handling of a planning application was “not up to the standard required”.

The Women Of Honour group has called for a wide-ranging tribunal of inquiry into abuse within the Defence Forces.

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the Sallins bypass, Castlesize, Sallins, Co Kildare late last night that left four people in hospital.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated that farmers must be respected when supermarkets decide to cut their prices on groceries.

A man has been arrested as part of a fraud investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Rhasidat Adeleke made Irish track and field history in Texas on Saturday night, setting a new national record to win the 400m title at the NCAA Championships.

Work on revising the Government's housing targets is to begin in the autumn, with expectations that the new figure could be set higher than 40,000 per year, with a push to get it out to 60,000 homes per year.

A cliffhanger that concluded with a premature pitch invasion saw Limerick win five Munster Senior Hurling championships in a row, beating Clare.

INTERNATIONAL

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP A church surrounded by water in a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP

#SNP Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she is innocent of any wrongdoing after being arrested today and released without charge as part of a police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

#UKRAINE The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea, experts have warned.

#TRUMP A former attorney general appointed by Trump has said the former president is “toast” in a federal indictment against him for his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

#TENNIS HISTORY Novak Djokovic made history today when he captured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph, reinforcing his case to be crowned the greatest player of all time.

PARTING SHOT

Clare Keogh TV presenter Mark the Science Guy performing at the Carnival of Science in Fitzgeralds Park, Cork. Clare Keogh

The Cork Carnival of Science at Fitzgerald Park finished its second of two days today after featuring more than 50 exhibitors offering interactive activities, games, street cuisine and a packed line-up of live entertainment.

Clare Keogh Children enjoy a bubble cloud at the Carnival of Science Clare Keogh

The carnival exhibited 18 science shows each day, allowing attendants to make their own batteries, build LEGO with Learn it Ireland, meet exotic creatures, check out the inner workings of robots, extract DNA from a banana and create a bang with Chemists.