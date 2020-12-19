#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 7:52 PM
22 minutes ago 1,542 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306386

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christmas Arrivals 006 A quiet Arrivals at Dublin Aiport. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed that a further five people have died with Covid-19 and 527 more positive cases have been recorded in Ireland.
  • Northern Ireland has reported a further 640 Covid-19 cases and seventeen deaths.
  • Pubs and restaurants are likely to close their doors on 30 December as Cabinet is expected to make a decision on new post-Christmas restrictions.
  • Irish ambulance crews are supporting Northern Ireland’s ambulance service this weekend as health services in the North are put under strain.
  • The DSPCA is urging the public to be wary of purchasing dogs at this time of year. 
  • Former State pathologist Professor John Harbison has died.
  • A man has been arrested after the seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway yesterday evening.
  • Adventurer and author Tim Severin has died aged 80 at his home in West Cork.
  • U2 band members disagreed over whether to go public with their €10 million donation for the purchase of PPE for frontline workers, according to Bono.

THE WORLD

shutterstock_1877143750 Source: Shutterstock/Alex Gakos

#FRANCE French president Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is in a stable condition and working while self-isolating.

#VACCINE The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been given authorisation for use in the US by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

#BREXIT Fishing rights are now the main obstacle to securing a post-Brexit deal between the EU and UK.

#LOCKDOWN Several countries are heightening Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas, including Italy, England and Scotland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

brian-fenton-with-lee-keegan Dublin's Brian Fenton and Mayo's Lee Keegan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin has come out on top in the All-Ireland today, beating out Mayo in the final.

With Mayo suffering a difficult start, Dublin pulled ahead in the first half with 2-6 to 0-10 lead by half-time.

Dublin won the final for the sixth year in a row with a final score of 2-14 to 0-15.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie