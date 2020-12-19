Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A quiet Arrivals at Dublin Aiport. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials have confirmed that a further five people have died with Covid-19 and 527 more positive cases have been recorded in Ireland.

and 527 more positive cases have been recorded in Ireland. Northern Ireland has reported a further 640 Covid-19 cases and seventeen deaths.

has reported a further 640 Covid-19 cases and seventeen deaths. Pubs and restaurants are likely to close their doors on 30 December as Cabinet is expected to make a decision on new post-Christmas restrictions.

on new post-Christmas restrictions. Irish ambulance crews are supporting Northern Ireland’s ambulance service this weekend as health services in the North are put under strain.

are supporting Northern Ireland’s ambulance service this weekend as health services in the North are put under strain. The DSPCA is urging the public to be wary of purchasing dogs at this time of year.

at this time of year. Former State pathologist Professor John Harbison has died.

has died. A man has been arrested after the seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway yesterday evening.

of cocaine and cash in Galway yesterday evening. Adventurer and author Tim Severin has died aged 80 at his home in West Cork.

has died aged 80 at his home in West Cork. U2 band members disagreed over whether to go public with their €10 million donation for the purchase of PPE for frontline workers, according to Bono.

THE WORLD

Source: Shutterstock/Alex Gakos

#FRANCE French president Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is in a stable condition and working while self-isolating.

#VACCINE The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been given authorisation for use in the US by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

#BREXIT Fishing rights are now the main obstacle to securing a post-Brexit deal between the EU and UK.

#LOCKDOWN Several countries are heightening Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas, including Italy, England and Scotland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Dublin's Brian Fenton and Mayo's Lee Keegan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin has come out on top in the All-Ireland today, beating out Mayo in the final.

With Mayo suffering a difficult start, Dublin pulled ahead in the first half with 2-6 to 0-10 lead by half-time.

Dublin won the final for the sixth year in a row with a final score of 2-14 to 0-15.