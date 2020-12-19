#Open journalism No news is bad news

Adventurer and author Tim Severin dies aged 80

Severin is best remembered for his ‘Brendan Voyage’ across the North Atlantic.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 2:09 PM
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

ADVENTURER AND AUTHOR Tim Severin passed away yesterday aged 80 at his home in West Cork. 

Born in India in 1940, Severin became renowned for retracing legendary journeys of historical figures such as Marco Polo, Genghis Khan, and Sinbad to name a few. 

In Ireland he is often best remembered for his ‘Brendan Voyage’ across the North Atlantic in a skin-covered boat.

In 1976, Severin was part of a five-man crew who set out in a leather-clad boat from the Kerry coast to row the Atlantic. 

The voyage aimed to prove that an Irish monk, St Brendan, discovered America 900 years before Christopher Columbus.

The boat, made from ox-hide on a frame of oak and ash, reached Newfoundland in 1977 and now resides at Craggaunowen museum in Kilmurry, Co Clare. 

He is survived by his wife Dee, daughter Ida, son-in-law James Ashworth, and his two grandsons George and Guy. 

Source: British Movietone/YouTube

