French president Emmanuel Macron 'stable' after Covid-19 infection

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is in stable condition, according to a statement from his office.

Macron, who is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris, “is still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness)”, said the brief statement, signed by his doctor.

Yesterday, Macron had promised to provide a daily update and, for the time, posted on social media a short video message filmed on his own phone.Speaking of the general situation in France, where the number of deaths passed 60,000 on Friday, he warned: “We have to be vigilant as the virus is gaining in strength again.”

The French authorities are concerned that the holiday period could see a new spike in infections.

Yesterday, a total 15,674 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours in France, down from 18,254 the previous day.

The positivity rate, which measures the number of confirmed contaminations as a proportion of the number of tests carried out, slipped slightly to 5.9 percent from 6.1 percent on Thursday.