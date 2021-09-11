#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 11 September 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,834 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547038

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9446 Rotunda Hospital Dublin's Rotunda hospital, where restrictions on partners attending appointments will be eased from Monday Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • The Rotunda hospital in Dublin said it would ease some restrictions on partners visiting, following public criticism about camera crews being allowed in to film.
  • Opposition parties called for an independent inquiry into abuse in the Defence Forces, after former female members told their stories in an RTÉ radio documentary.
  • Trade unions expressed concern about alleged anti-union practices at Amazon warehouses as the company prepares to open its first fulfilment centre in Ireland.
  • Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he will meet stakeholders this month over the redevelopment of the Irish Glass Bottle site amid concerns over the potential price tags for units there.
  • 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Gardaí said a man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Cork city.

WORLD

234f0216-d284-4a04-ac9e-db41c439c4b6 Tributes to the victims of the 9/11 attacks Source: PA

#9/11: World leaders paid tribute to the victims of the attacks, which took place 20 years ago today.

#DISNEY: The entertainment giant said it will premier its upcoming releases in the cinema rather than on streaming services, as it did for much of its content during the pandemic.

#PRINCE ANDREW: ​​Lawyers for the woman suing the Duke of York over sexual assault allegations claimed to have served legal papers on him, according to a document filed in a New York court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Tyrone were victorious over Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final this afternoon – more evidence that the curse is real?

2.62342875 Source: PA

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie