Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin's Rotunda hospital, where restrictions on partners attending appointments will be eased from Monday Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The Rotunda hospital in Dublin said it would ease some restrictions on partners visiting, following public criticism about camera crews being allowed in to film.

Opposition parties called for an independent inquiry into abuse in the Defence Forces, after former female members told their stories in an RTÉ radio documentary.

Trade unions expressed concern about alleged anti-union practices at Amazon warehouses as the company prepares to open its first fulfilment centre in Ireland.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he will meet stakeholders this month over the redevelopment of the Irish Glass Bottle site amid concerns over the potential price tags for units there.

1,466 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

Gardaí said a man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Cork city.

WORLD

Tributes to the victims of the 9/11 attacks Source: PA

#9/11: World leaders paid tribute to the victims of the attacks, which took place 20 years ago today.

#DISNEY: The entertainment giant said it will premier its upcoming releases in the cinema rather than on streaming services, as it did for much of its content during the pandemic.

#PRINCE ANDREW: ​​Lawyers for the woman suing the Duke of York over sexual assault allegations claimed to have served legal papers on him, according to a document filed in a New York court.

PARTING SHOT

Tyrone were victorious over Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final this afternoon – more evidence that the curse is real?

Source: PA