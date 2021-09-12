Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin is currently the most popular political party in Ireland, according to two new polls Source: Alamy

Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys said Sinn Féin’s tabling of a motion of no confidence against Simon Coveney was a “publicity stunt”

Smyths toy store advised shoppers to plan their Christmas purchases early due to skyrocketing shipping costs and major supply chain crunches.

Two opinion polls found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country right now.

1,346 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

Tributes poured in for Dublin man Carl Dempsey, who died suddenly at adventure race Gaelforce yesterday.

WORLD

Pope Francis called for Source: Alamy

#FRANCE: Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, announced plans to run for president in next year’s election, joining a growing list of challengers to incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

#HUNGARY: Pope Francis met with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban – whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff – at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a mass.

#AL-QAEDA: ​​The jihadist group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, months after rumours spread that he was dead.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland launched “Books and Browsables”, a new weekly market, in St Patrick’s Park today

Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography