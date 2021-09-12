#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 6:35 PM
46 minutes ago 2,173 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5547497

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

mary-leo Sinn Féin is currently the most popular political party in Ireland, according to two new polls Source: Alamy

  • Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys said Sinn Féin’s tabling of a motion of no confidence against Simon Coveney was a “publicity stunt”
  • Smyths toy store advised shoppers to plan their Christmas purchases early due to skyrocketing shipping costs and major supply chain crunches.
  • Two opinion polls found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country right now.
  • 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Tributes poured in for Dublin man Carl Dempsey, who died suddenly at adventure race Gaelforce yesterday.

WORLD

budapest-hungary-12th-sep-2021-september-12-2021-viktor-mihaly-orban-prime-minister-of-the-republic-of-hungary-meets-pope-francis-in-the-romanesque-hall-of-the-museum-of-fine-arts-in-budapest-c Pope Francis called for Source: Alamy

#FRANCE: Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, announced plans to run for president in next year’s election, joining a growing list of challengers to incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

#HUNGARY: Pope Francis met with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban – whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff – at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a mass.

#AL-QAEDA: ​​The jihadist group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, months after rumours spread that he was dead.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland launched “Books and Browsables”, a new weekly market, in St Patrick’s Park today

LordMayorLaunchesNewBookMarket04 Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

