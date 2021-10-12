Here's What Happened Today: Budget Day

Updated 37 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Today was Budget Day, so here’s a comprehensive roundup of all the main points from the Government’s Budget announcement
- You can also view The Journal‘s extensive coverage on what Budget 2022 means for climate, health, education, and transport.
- A major search is under way for a two-year-old girl who went missing from Mayo and is believed to be in Dublin.
- The Taoiseach has said Dublin City Council’s CEO Owen Keegan should withdraw his much-criticised comments about student accommodation and ‘articulate some regret’ for them.
- The death has been announced of Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains and an iconic figure in Irish traditional music.
- A murder investigation has been launched by police in Georgia after the body of a man from County Mayo was discovered in a river in the eastern European country.
- Health officials confirmed 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost is to submit a new Northern Ireland Protocol to the European Commission.
- Sally Rooney has said her decision not to sell the translation rights to her new book to an Israeli-based publishing house was because she wants to express her solidarity with the “Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
THE WORLD
#CLIMATE CHANGE: The head of COP26, the global climate change conference due to begin in Glasgow in November, has said world leaders must secure agreement to accelerate climate action this decade and try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.
#TEXAS: The governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates in his state, meaning no company or organisation can compel a person to prove they are vaccinated. It comes after US President Joe Biden said the government would demand vaccines for federal workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees.
#DUP-ED: Nigel Farrage has said that he got tricked into saying “Up the RA” in a personalised video clip shared widely on social media.
PARTING SHOT
In light of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney’s passing, here’s a look back at when he and a fellow Irish music legend – John Sheehan of The Dubliners – got together on The Late Late Show.
