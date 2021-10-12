#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Budget Day

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Budget 2022 021 A member of the public in Buswells Hotel, Dublin, watching as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe delivers Budget 2022. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

THE WORLD

#CLIMATE CHANGE: The head of COP26, the global climate change conference due to begin in Glasgow in November, has said world leaders must secure agreement to accelerate climate action this decade and try to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C. 

#TEXAS: The governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates in his state, meaning no company or organisation can compel a person to prove they are vaccinated. It comes after US President Joe Biden said the government would demand vaccines for federal workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees. 

#DUP-ED: Nigel Farrage has said that he got tricked into saying “Up the RA” in a personalised video clip shared widely on social media.

PARTING SHOT

In light of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney’s passing, here’s a look back at when he and a fellow Irish music legend – John Sheehan of The Dubliners – got together on The Late Late Show. 

