Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
25 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dail protestors-11 Rolling News Gardaí arrested multiple people at a protest outside the Leinster House today as the Dáil returned to its chamber. Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

a-damaged-residential-apartment-building-following-shelling-is-seen-in-stepanakert-nagorno-karabakh-azerbaijan-on-tuesday-sept-19-2023-declared-that-it-started-what-it-called-an-anti-terrorist Alamy Extensive damage to an apartment building following shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh. Alamy

#AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan’s leader said his nation “restored its sovereignty” by waging an offensive against Armenian-backed separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

#VENEZUELA The Venezuelan authorities seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang today.

#NEW YORK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confronted Russia directly at the UN Security Council today, denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of his country.

PARTING SHOT

023 NO FEE Ploughing Championship Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Despite the poor conditions yesterday, thousands more showed up to the second day of the National Ploughing Championships.

Crowds were entertained by members of the Fleming family, who are known for their viral ‘Catch Him Derry’ video from 2017. Derry, the one from the viral clip, was dancing with crowds today in the Aldi tent.

Multiple weather warnings have been issued but that has yet to stop the competition goers from attending the national event.

