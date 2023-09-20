Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan’s leader said his nation “restored its sovereignty” by waging an offensive against Armenian-backed separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
#VENEZUELA The Venezuelan authorities seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang today.
#NEW YORK Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confronted Russia directly at the UN Security Council today, denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of his country.
Despite the poor conditions yesterday, thousands more showed up to the second day of the National Ploughing Championships.
Crowds were entertained by members of the Fleming family, who are known for their viral ‘Catch Him Derry’ video from 2017. Derry, the one from the viral clip, was dancing with crowds today in the Aldi tent.
Multiple weather warnings have been issued but that has yet to stop the competition goers from attending the national event.
