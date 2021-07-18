Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunbathers and swimmers flocked to beaches such as Brittas Bay in Wicklow for another day of sunshine Source: RollingNews.ie

1,179 further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

were confirmed in Ireland. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that unsolicited calls to the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and his Deputy Ronan Glynn are “absolutely appalling”.

to the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and his Deputy Ronan Glynn are “absolutely appalling”. Met Éireann issued a ‘high temperature advisory’, with the warm weather expected to continue for much of the coming week.

issued a ‘high temperature advisory’, with the warm weather expected to continue for much of the coming week. Irish Water said that residents in parts of north county Dublin may experience low water pressure or outages until 10am tomorrow.

said that residents in parts of north county Dublin may experience low water pressure or outages until 10am tomorrow. Dublin City Council lodged planning applications to purchase several buildings on the quays to allow the Abbey Theatre to expand.

lodged planning applications to purchase several buildings on the quays to allow the Abbey Theatre to expand. A pregnant woman told The Journal that she was left unable to avail of maternity services for over three weeks after being registered incorrectly as a man by the State.

for over three weeks after being registered incorrectly as a man by the State. The HSE’s lead of testing and tracing said that cases linked to international travel now account for around 10% of all new infections.

said that cases linked to international travel now account for around 10% of all new infections. A national outbreak of early infectious syphilis was declared in Ireland.

of early infectious syphilis was declared in Ireland. Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland will not be able to use the EU Digital Covid Certificate

INTERNATIONAL

#OLYMPICS: Fears of a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Tokyo’s Olympic Village rose after two South African footballers and a support staff member tested positive.

#FLOODS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to see the “surreal” devastation in the flood-ravaged region of Germany.

#BORIS:UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly u-turned on his decision not to self isolate after being deemed a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Ireland AM’s Australian-born reporter Brianna Parkins had some tips for those of us who can’t hack the heat.