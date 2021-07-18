#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 July 2021
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 6:57 PM
50 minutes ago 3,617 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5499194

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BRITTAS BAY 9M5A1043 Sunbathers and swimmers flocked to beaches such as Brittas Bay in Wicklow for another day of sunshine Source: RollingNews.ie

  • 1,179 further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that unsolicited calls to the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and his Deputy Ronan Glynn are “absolutely appalling”.
  • Met Éireann issued a ‘high temperature advisory’, with the warm weather expected to continue for much of the coming week.
  • Irish Water said that residents in parts of north county Dublin may experience low water pressure or outages until 10am tomorrow.
  • Dublin City Council lodged planning applications to purchase several buildings on the quays to allow the Abbey Theatre to expand.
  • A pregnant woman told The Journal that she was left unable to avail of maternity services for over three weeks after being registered incorrectly as a man by the State.
  • The HSE’s lead of testing and tracing said that cases linked to international travel now account for around 10% of all new infections.
  • A national outbreak of early infectious syphilis was declared in Ireland.
  • Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland will not be able to use the EU Digital Covid Certificate

INTERNATIONAL

#OLYMPICS: Fears of a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Tokyo’s Olympic Village rose after two South African footballers and a support staff member tested positive.

#FLOODS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel travelled to see the “surreal” devastation in the flood-ravaged region of Germany.

#BORIS:UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly u-turned on his decision not to self isolate after being deemed a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland AM’s Australian-born reporter Brianna Parkins had some tips for those of us who can’t hack the heat.

Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

