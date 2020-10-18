Third arrest made in seizure of €140,000 of suspected cannabis

A THIRD ARREST has been made as part of an investigation following the seizure of approximately €140,000 of suspected cannabis.

Gardaí from the Bantry Drugs Unit arrested a woman today in the course of the investigation.

The woman, in her 50s, was arrested this afternoon.

She is currently being detained at Bantry Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Two men who were previously arrested during the investigation have been released without being charged. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected cannabis was seized on Monday as part of an operation in Bantry and Dublin by the Bantry District Drugs Unit, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, Store Street District Drugs Unit.

Five locations were searched in Bantry and one in Dublin, and one of the premises was served a closure order by the Environmental Health Service.