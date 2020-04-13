Third man arrested over Cork brawl last week in which man was stabbed

A THIRD MAN has been arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Cork last Tuesday.

A man was stabbed during the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm on 7 April.

A man in his late 40s was arrested and detained yesterday afternoon.

He was questioned in relation to the incident and was released without charge yesterday evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A male in his late teens was previously arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

On Friday, a man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday.

The victim, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

Comments have been closed as investigations are ongoing.