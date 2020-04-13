This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Third man arrested over Cork brawl last week in which man was stabbed

The arrested man was questioned and released without charge yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Apr 2020, 10:23 AM
35 minutes ago 2,105 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073368
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny
Image: Shutterstock/John And Penny

A THIRD MAN has been arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man in his 20s in Cork last Tuesday. 

A man was stabbed during the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm on 7 April. 

A man in his late 40s was arrested and detained yesterday afternoon.

He was questioned in relation to the incident and was released without charge yesterday evening. 

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

A male in his late teens was previously arrested in connection with the incident. He was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

On Friday, a man in his early 20s was arrested in connection with the incident. 

He has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday. 

The victim, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

Comments have been closed as investigations are ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie