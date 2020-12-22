#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
Poll: Have you changed your Christmas plans because of the third wave of Covid?

The government is expected to announce new restrictions this afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 13,796 Views 28 Comments
A man walks by a Christmas display in the windows of the Hairy Lemon pub in Dublin city.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have warned that Ireland is now “clearly in a third wave of this pandemic”.

The chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan yesterday urged people to stay at home and stop socialising.

More than 700 cases of Covid-19 were reported in each of the last two days.

The Cabinet is meeting this morning to consider fresh new restrictions to take effect as early as Christmas Eve.

The government is expected to announce the measures this afternoon.

Poll Results:

Yes (550)
No (463)
Not yet but I might (170)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

