Tuesday 4 May 2021
Three men arrested over armed robbery of Cavan post office

A number of searches were carried out in Cavan today, during which the arrests were made.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 4 May 2021, 1:24 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
THREE MEN HAVE been arrested over the armed robbery of a post office in Stradone, Co Cavan in April.

The three men, one aged in his 40s and two aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning as part of a series of searches in Cavan.

The post office in Stradone, Co Cavan was robbed shortly after 10am on Thursday 22 April; two days after the robbery, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s. He was subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This morning, local detectives, uniformed gardaí and the Armed Support Unit arrested three men in the Cavan area in connection with the robbery.

The men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda stations in the Cavan district.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information in connection with this robbery.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was found burned out nearby a short time later, at Lisnageer, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Anyone with information or who may have video footage, including dash cam or CCTV footage, in the Stradone or Cootehill area are asked to make contact with gardaí at Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

