Three children hospitalised after eating suspected cannabis jellies

THREE YOUNG CHILDREN have been hospitalised after eating suspected cannabis jellies in Dublin.

It is understood the children, who are pre-teens, became ill after they consumed a product advertised as cannabis-infused edibles at a premises in west Dublin on Sunday.

A garda spokesperson told The Journal that their conditions are not life threatening and that gardaí are conducting enquiries.

A small quantity of the product, marketed as ‘Runtz’ sweets, has been seized and is subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

In January, the HSE issued a warning to the public saying it is “concerned” about the public health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies and sweets sold as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles in Ireland.

We're currently concerned about synthetic cannabinoids appearing in jellies/sweets sold as cannabis edibles.



The HSE advise the public that there is a high level of risk associated with edibles currently available



See our January risk communication here: https://t.co/xDdfsWiHvS pic.twitter.com/MXMMqSOIh4 — HSE Drugs.ie (@drugsdotie) February 20, 2023

Advertisement

The health service said a “small number” of people were hospitalised in the Tipperary region in December after eating Jolly Rancher jellies. Analysis from Forensic Science Ireland found that the jellies contained “new and risky substances known as synthetic cannabinoids”.

It said synthetic cannabinoids “greatly increase the risks of a drug emergency occurring because they produce more intense adverse effects”, and that their use has “caused many serious poisonings, mass poisonings and deaths internationally in recent years”.

“It is anticipated that counterfeit edible products available on the market are made in clandestine laboratories and the potency and contents of products cannot be guaranteed,” the statement continued.

“A number of these products seized recently have been analysed by Forensic Science Ireland and have been found to contain only new and extra risky synthetic cannabinoids and not in fact any THC as indicated on the packaging.”

The HSE warned that exposure to synthetic cannabinoids can cause dizziness, confusion, abnormal sweating, difficulty breathing or lack of breathing and chest pain/rapid heartbeat.

It can also cause nausea and vomiting, agitation, aggression, psychotic behaviour, hallucinations, delusions and seizures or fits.

“For people who use cannabis, we remind them of the current risk of synthetic cannabinoid exposure and encourage people not to be afraid or hesitate to get medical help if someone has an unexpected reaction or becomes physically or mentally unwell following use.”

An image of the packaging of the ‘Runtz’ jellies (shown above) was also distributed to media today.