THREE PEOPLE HAVE died and over 400 have been hospitalised with the flu so far this winter season.

Meanwhile, the number of flu cases almost doubled last week, increasing by 91% from 277 in week to 528 cases.

There were also 149 hospitalisations and two ICU admissions last week.

No deaths were recorded last week but for the winter season to date, three deaths have been reported, as well as eight ICU admissions.

The HSE has warned that there has also been an increase in flu outbreaks in health and care settings in the past week and that flu hospitalisations are mainly impacting older adults and young children.

As a result, the HSE is urging all those eligible to get their winter vaccines ahead of Christmas to protect themselves and others from the worst impacts of flu and COVID-19.

The HSE added that it expects flu cases to increase over the coming weeks.

Dr Colm Henry of the HSE noted that both the flu and COVID-19 can cause more serious illness in vulnerable groups and that getting vaccinated helps to protect people in these groups with whom we come in contact.

He added: “People should also be reassured that it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time for free through participating GP practices and pharmacies.”

This year, the flu vaccine has been extended to more people, making it available for free to everyone aged 60 years and older.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also recommended for anyone who has a long-term health condition, pregnant women, and health and care workers.

The nasal flu vaccine is recommended for children aged 2-17 years old and is available through GPs and pharmacies.

Last winter over 4,000 people were hospitalised with flu, and around 7,000 people were hospitalised with COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Dr Éamonn O’Moore, Director of National Health Protection, National Health Protection Office noted that every winter, there is a rise in certain infections, including seasonal flu and winter vomiting virus (norovirus).

O’Moore said: “While for many, such illnesses are unpleasant but relatively mild, for some people, especially the very young or those who are older, and some with underlying medical conditions, these infections can be very serious.

“To protect ourselves, those vulnerable adults and children in our lives, and to support our health and care services, it is really important that we do everything we can to reduce the risk of spread of infection.”

He said this includes availing of the flu vaccine if eligible and staying away from work, care homes, hospitals and from very young or older people if you have flu-like symptoms or symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea.