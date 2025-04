A TEENAGER AND two men have been charged in connection with the murder of Willie Moorehouse, who was attacked on Boghall Road in Bray, Co Wicklow in January.

The three males were arrested by gardaí yesterday as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing incident, which took place on 19 January this year.

A woman in her 50s who was also arrested yesterday has been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” gardaí said in a statement.

The teenager and two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are due in court in Arklow at 10.30am this morning.

A number of arrests have been made since the death of 35-year-old Willie Moorehouse.

Sources confirmed shortly after the fatal assault that tools were found in searches of the area, and such tools have been used as weapons in the past.

It is believed that there was a dispute or feud among people known to Willie Moorehouse.