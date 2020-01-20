This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men die after suspected triple stabbing in London

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jan 2020, 8:18 AM
11 minutes ago 1,589 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4972088
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THREE MEN HAVE died after being stabbed in east London.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Ilford yesterday evening. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman said: “While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.

“I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.”

The London Ambulance Service said they had a report of a stabbing outside of Seven Kings station.

A spokesman said: “We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, three medics in response cars, two critical care paramedics, two incident response officers and our hazardous areas response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, three males were pronounced dead at the scene.”

No arrests have yet been made.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that extra police enforcement powers have been authorised for the whole of Redbridge borough until 8am this morning. 

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place, and officers are working on informing the next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.

