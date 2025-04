THREE MEN HAVE been sentenced in Belfast Crown Court for their role in transporting cocaine from Dublin to the North via train.

Barry McLaughlin, Paul Mulhern and Jonathan Drake are believed to be members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area of Co Derry.

Barry McLaughlin, aged 38, from Derry, was sentenced to two years, which was suspended for three years.

Paul Mulhern, 45, from Claudy, Co Derry was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

Jonathan Paul Drake, 37, from Coleraine, was also sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Moore said today’s sentencings are part of an extensive investigation into the activities of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area, but with activity extending into Derry.

He noted that last Friday, three separate men were sentenced for their involvement and that today’s outcome “marks another stage of our investigation”.

Moore explained that officers undertook an initial targeted operation in November 2015 which resulted in the seizure of cocaine with a street value of over £400,000 (€461,000).

This seizure in the Nutts Corner area, which is close to Belfast International Airport, and was the result of the stop and search of a car.

A few months later, in February 2016, cocaine with a street value of up to £190,000 (€219,000) was seized at Belfast Central Train Station.

The group had been using the train network to transport the cocaine from Dublin.

Meanwhile, PSNI Superintendent Sinead McIldowney remarked that offices “will continue to work tirelessly to remove drugs from our streets and neighbourhoods, and continue to bring those involved in illegal activity before the courts”.

She added: “Organised crime groups, and those who supply illegal drugs, profit at the expense of others.

“They make the money, while others – individuals, their loved ones and communities – are left to deal with the inevitable fallout and heartache.”

She also thanked local members of the community who supported the investigation.