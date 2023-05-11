Advertisement

Leah Farrell
Status yellow thunderstorm warning for five counties as 'intense showers' are expected
There is a possibility of spot flooding as a result of heavy rain across Leinster this evening.
54 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning has been issued for five counties, as intense rain showers and possible hail and spot flooding are forecasted for this afternoon. 

Met Éireann has warned of “Hazardous travelling conditions” as a result. 

Dublin, Wicklow, Carlow, Wexford, Kildare and Meath have all been issued a warning, which will be in effect between 1 pm and 7 pm today. 

Widespread heavy showers will bring a risk of spot flooding in Leinster this afternoon.  

In the northwest, it is to turn brighter and drier as the afternoon goes on. 

Temperatures will peak between 13 and 16 degrees. 

Tonight, remaining isolated showers will die out, and tomorrow is to be mostly dry, with spells of sunshine, and the possibility of a few light rain showers in the afternoon. 

The weekend is also forecasted to be a mixed bag of sunny spells and rain showers. 

Eimer McAuley
