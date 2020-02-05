This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman arrested as part of investigation into murder of homeless man in Cork

Timmy Hourihane, who was aged in his 50s, died after being assaulted last October.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 9:05 AM
52 minutes ago 2,986 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993022
Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane pictured in 2017.
Image: Provision Photography
Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane pictured in 2017.
Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane pictured in 2017.
Image: Provision Photography

A WOMAN HAS been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane at Mardyke Walk in Cork city on 13 October 2019.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested by gardaí in Cork this morning. She is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The woman is the third person to be arrested as part of part of the investigation.

Two men were arrested and released without charge in connection with the murder in December. Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to both arrests.

Hourihane, who was aged in his 50s, was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade last October. Other homeless people had raised the alarm after a tent went on fire at Mardyke Walk near University College Cork in the early hours of 13 October.

He had been assaulted and had sustained extremely serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he died.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie