Woman arrested as part of investigation into murder of homeless man in Cork

A WOMAN HAS been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Timothy (Timmy) Hourihane at Mardyke Walk in Cork city on 13 October 2019.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested by gardaí in Cork this morning. She is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The woman is the third person to be arrested as part of part of the investigation.

Two men were arrested and released without charge in connection with the murder in December. Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to both arrests.

Hourihane, who was aged in his 50s, was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade last October. Other homeless people had raised the alarm after a tent went on fire at Mardyke Walk near University College Cork in the early hours of 13 October.

He had been assaulted and had sustained extremely serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he died.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.