The new Leaving Cert plan, and the UK's mandatory travel quarantine: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE LEAVING CERT date of 29 July has been cancelled, meaning we’re on Plan C for the State exams this year.
Plan C is where teachers give a calculated grade to their students based on what they think students would have received in their Leaving Cert exam.
There’s more on what the 2020 Leaving Cert will entail here, but in truth, there’s still a lot we don’t know.
Meanwhile, there were a further 27 deaths in Ireland and 156 new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,429 and the total number of cases to 22,541.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys is to announce at 12pm the measures needed to reopen businesses in the next few weeks.
- An image on social media claims that TheJournal.ie and other news outlets are organising a collective applause for the government tonight – it’s false, obviously.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Covid-19 pandemic has made the timeline for a UK-EU trade deal “virtually impossible”.
- Well-known tonic wine Buckfast is being rationed in some off-licences in Northern Ireland, as supplies appear to run low, reports the Irish News
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- The UK plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said today, but it won’t include travellers from Ireland.
- In the US, 20.5 million jobs were wiped out in April – the most ever reported – with unemployment rising to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression.
- The US vice president Mike Pence’s spokeswoman is the second White House staffer this week to test positive for the coronavirus.
- Roy Horn, half of Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried and Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS