The new Leaving Cert plan, and the UK's mandatory travel quarantine: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE LEAVING CERT date of 29 July has been cancelled, meaning we’re on Plan C for the State exams this year.

Plan C is where teachers give a calculated grade to their students based on what they think students would have received in their Leaving Cert exam.

There’s more on what the 2020 Leaving Cert will entail here, but in truth, there’s still a lot we don’t know.

Meanwhile, there were a further 27 deaths in Ireland and 156 new cases, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,429 and the total number of cases to 22,541.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys is to announce at 12pm the measures needed to reopen businesses in the next few weeks.

An image on social media claims that TheJournal.ie and other news outlets are organising a collective applause for the government tonight – it’s false, obviously.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Covid-19 pandemic has made the timeline for a UK-EU trade deal “virtually impossible”.

Well-known tonic wine Buckfast is being rationed in some off-licences in Northern Ireland, as supplies appear to run low, reports the Irish News

Good morning! As we continue our massive national effort against #Covid19, it’s so important people seek assistance if they are unwell or worried. Please don’t ignore the signs or symptoms of cancer. Our health service is there for you https://t.co/rfkD3WoIaO pic.twitter.com/e5j2Ked8mr — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 9, 2020 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: