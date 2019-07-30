This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big shakeup at Today FM as presenter says she's been 'fired' from the station

Mairead Ronan is to take on lunctime slot currently held by Muireann O’Connell.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 12:38 PM
36 minutes ago 19,351 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745872
Muireann O'Connell also presents the Six O'Clock show on Virgin Media television.
Image: Today FM
Muireann O'Connell also presents the Six O'Clock show on Virgin Media television.
Muireann O'Connell also presents the Six O'Clock show on Virgin Media television.
Image: Today FM

TODAY FM HAS announced a radical shake up of its afternoon and evening programming with presenter Muireann O’Connell saying that she has been “fired” from the station. 

The station announced this morning that broadcaster Mairead Ronan is to present a new daytime show between 12-2pm which will begin in September. 

That slot is currently held by Today FM’s Lunchtime show which is hosted by Muireann O’Connell. 

In a tweet not long after Today FM’s announcement, O’Connell said that she has been “fired” from the station and that “it’s embarrassing and a bit sad”.

O’Connell also wished Ronan well in her new presenting job, saying she “will be great”.

O’Connell also thanked the producers of her show, saying they have been “amazing to work with everyday”.

Ronan, who was a producer on Ray D’Arcy’s show when he was on Today FM, says she is happy to be back at the station.

It’s hard to put into words how thrilled I am going back to Today FM with my own show. This was always a dream of mine, ever since I was making coffee and posting prizes at the very start of my radio career. After two very busy years away it now feels like I’m going home. I can’t wait to get started.

Banging tunes

In a change to the station’s evening programming, presenter Ed Smith is to take his weekend Ed’s Songs of Praise show to a weekday slot.

The show is to be on nightly from 7pm, replacing Louise Duffy’s Lost in Music. Smith says it will have “banging tunes to the very best in Irish music”.   

Today FM’s CEO Keith McCormack has confirmed that both O’Connell and Duffy are leaving the station.

“I would like to thank both Muireann and Louise for their contribution to the station and wish them well in their future endeavours,” McCormack said. 

Duffy said in a statement that the “time had come” for her to move on.

“I have been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences with this station, but the time has come for me to move on. I bid a very fond farewell and a big thank you to my colleagues and listeners at Today FM and look forward to the next chapter,” Duffy said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie