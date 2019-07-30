Big shakeup at Today FM as presenter says she's been 'fired' from the station

TODAY FM HAS announced a radical shake up of its afternoon and evening programming with presenter Muireann O’Connell saying that she has been “fired” from the station.

The station announced this morning that broadcaster Mairead Ronan is to present a new daytime show between 12-2pm which will begin in September.

That slot is currently held by Today FM’s Lunchtime show which is hosted by Muireann O’Connell.

In a tweet not long after Today FM’s announcement, O’Connell said that she has been “fired” from the station and that “it’s embarrassing and a bit sad”.

O’Connell also wished Ronan well in her new presenting job, saying she “will be great”.

Hello lovely people! I have been fired from @TodayFM It’s all good. Like, it’s embarrassing and I’m a bit sad but I love almost everyone in that station and wish them all the best in the future. @cocomairead will be great! — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) July 30, 2019 Source: Muireann O'Connell /Twitter

O’Connell also thanked the producers of her show, saying they have been “amazing to work with everyday”.

Ronan, who was a producer on Ray D’Arcy’s show when he was on Today FM, says she is happy to be back at the station.

It’s hard to put into words how thrilled I am going back to Today FM with my own show. This was always a dream of mine, ever since I was making coffee and posting prizes at the very start of my radio career. After two very busy years away it now feels like I’m going home. I can’t wait to get started.

Banging tunes

In a change to the station’s evening programming, presenter Ed Smith is to take his weekend Ed’s Songs of Praise show to a weekday slot.

The show is to be on nightly from 7pm, replacing Louise Duffy’s Lost in Music. Smith says it will have “banging tunes to the very best in Irish music”.

Today FM’s CEO Keith McCormack has confirmed that both O’Connell and Duffy are leaving the station.

“I would like to thank both Muireann and Louise for their contribution to the station and wish them well in their future endeavours,” McCormack said.

Duffy said in a statement that the “time had come” for her to move on.

“I have been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences with this station, but the time has come for me to move on. I bid a very fond farewell and a big thank you to my colleagues and listeners at Today FM and look forward to the next chapter,” Duffy said.