Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Performers Gill Byrne, Tony Mahon and Kim McCafferty at the launch of the National Circus Festival of Ireland at Richmond Barracks, Inchicore. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Greenpeace protesters interrupt Prime Minister Liz Truss as she delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party annual conference. Source: PA

#TORY CONFERENCE British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first speech as leader to the Conservative Party conference was momentarily disrupted by protesters holding a banner reading “Who voted for this?”.

#HALYNA HUTCHINS Actor Alec Baldwin said he has reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set last year.

#NEW YORK Kevin Spacey will appear in a New York court from Thursday to face a civil lawsuit brought by US actor Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced Hollywood star of sexually abusing him when he was 14.

PARTING SHOT

While the Tories are already trying to stave off a revolt within their own party, they started another row today – with M People.

The band’s founder Mike Pickering said they are “livid” that their song Moving On Up was used by British Prime Minister Liz Truss when she walked out on stage at the Tory conference this afternoon.

Truss entered to the track’s famous chorus “Movin’ on up, nothin’ can stop me. Movin’ on up, you’re movin’ on out. Time to break free, nothing can stop me.”

But Pickering told PA that Truss should pay attention to the lyrics of the song.

“I was just looking at the lyrics. It’s amazing. I hope she takes note. It’s about, ‘Go and pack your bags and get out’,” he said.

He’s got a point. Have a listen below and see what you make of the song choice.