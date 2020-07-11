This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 July, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know Tom Hanks movies?

How well do you think you know the iconic American actor’s movies?

By Conor McCrave Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 10:00 PM
49 minutes ago 9,780 Views 9 Comments
Hanks at the People's Choice Awards in 2017.
Image: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS
Image: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS
Hanks at the People's Choice Awards in 2017.
Image: Shutterstock/Jaguar PS

HE HAS PLAYED many an iconic role in Hollywood movies but Tom Hanks has been hitting the headlines recently for his comments about people who don’t wear face masks in public. 

The legendary US actor contracted Covid-19 while filming in Queensland, Australia. In recent days he has hit out at people who deliberately refuse to wear face masks, saying he he doesn’t have “much respect” for them. 

He also turned 64 this week so there’s no better time to test your knowledge of Tom Hanks movies. 

Which of these Tom Hanks movies grossed the most at the US Box Office?
Forrest Gump
Sleepless in Seattle

BIG
Saving Private Ryan
How many movies did Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star alongside each other?
Two
Three

Four
Five
Hanks famously voiced Woody in the Toy Story movies but in what other animated movie was he a voice actor?
The Snowman
The Polar Express

Ice Age 2
Frozen
In 2015, Tom Hanks famously appeared in which popstar's music video?
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez

Carly Rae Jepsen
Ariana Grande
In a 2013 documentary movie, he narrated the account of the final days of which US president?
George Washington
Abraham Lincoln

John F Kennedy
Richard Nixon
Hanks was nominated for a Tony Award in 2013 for his leading role in what play?
To Kill a Mockingbird
American Buffalo

Lucky Guy
The Colour Purple
As a kid, Hanks dreamed not of being an actor but..?
An astronaut
A lawyer

A baseball player
President of the US
Tom Hanks has turned down several blockbuster roles in the past but which of these movies was he not offered a leading role in?
Gangs of New York
The Wolf of Wall Street

Jerry Maguire
Speed
Which of these was named after the legendary American actor?
A species of butterfly
A coffee shop franchise

A national park
An asteroid
And finally, which of these Tom Hanks movies was filmed on location in Ireland?
Castaway
The Da Vinci Code

Saving Private Ryan
Angels and Demons
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost Perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

