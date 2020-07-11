Quiz: How well do you know Tom Hanks movies?

HE HAS PLAYED many an iconic role in Hollywood movies but Tom Hanks has been hitting the headlines recently for his comments about people who don’t wear face masks in public.
The legendary US actor contracted Covid-19 while filming in Queensland, Australia. In recent days he has hit out at people who deliberately refuse to wear face masks, saying he he doesn’t have “much respect” for them.
He also turned 64 this week so there’s no better time to test your knowledge of Tom Hanks movies.
