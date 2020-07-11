Quiz: How well do you know Tom Hanks movies?

Hanks at the People's Choice Awards in 2017.

Hanks at the People's Choice Awards in 2017.

HE HAS PLAYED many an iconic role in Hollywood movies but Tom Hanks has been hitting the headlines recently for his comments about people who don’t wear face masks in public.

The legendary US actor contracted Covid-19 while filming in Queensland, Australia. In recent days he has hit out at people who deliberately refuse to wear face masks, saying he he doesn’t have “much respect” for them.

He also turned 64 this week so there’s no better time to test your knowledge of Tom Hanks movies.

Which of these Tom Hanks movies grossed the most at the US Box Office? Forrest Gump Sleepless in Seattle

BIG Saving Private Ryan How many movies did Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star alongside each other? Two Three

Four Five Hanks famously voiced Woody in the Toy Story movies but in what other animated movie was he a voice actor? The Snowman The Polar Express

Ice Age 2 Frozen In 2015, Tom Hanks famously appeared in which popstar's music video? Youtube Taylor Swift Selena Gomez

Carly Rae Jepsen Ariana Grande In a 2013 documentary movie, he narrated the account of the final days of which US president? George Washington Abraham Lincoln

John F Kennedy Richard Nixon Hanks was nominated for a Tony Award in 2013 for his leading role in what play? To Kill a Mockingbird American Buffalo

Lucky Guy The Colour Purple As a kid, Hanks dreamed not of being an actor but..? An astronaut A lawyer

A baseball player President of the US Tom Hanks has turned down several blockbuster roles in the past but which of these movies was he not offered a leading role in? Gangs of New York The Wolf of Wall Street

Jerry Maguire Speed Which of these was named after the legendary American actor? A species of butterfly A coffee shop franchise

A national park An asteroid And finally, which of these Tom Hanks movies was filmed on location in Ireland? Castaway The Da Vinci Code

Saving Private Ryan Angels and Demons Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Nailed it Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost Perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Good job Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share