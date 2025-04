MEMBERS OF THE public have begun visiting the tomb of Pope Francis, filing past the simple white tomb in Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica a day after he was remembered at his funeral by hundreds of thousands of mourners from around the world.

A single white rose was placed on the tomb, which bears only one word: “Franciscus” – the Pope’s name in Latin.

People filed past this morning, many crossing themselves or taking photos with their phones.

Today is the second of nine days of official mourning for Francis.

After the mourning period, a conclave will be held where Cardinals will vote to choose the next pope.

No date has yet been set for the conclave but it must start by 10 May.

Most pontiffs are buried in the Vatican under St Peter’s Basilica but Pope Francis chose his place of rest to be Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome because it reflects his “humble, simple and essential” life, the archbishop who administers the basilica said on Friday.

A mass was held in St Peter’s Square this morning for Vatican workers on the second day of the official mourning period.

Second day of mourning for Pope Francis to begin with Mass for Vatican workers, but it’s turned into an event for Carlos Acutis, who was due to be canonised today @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/ZVbMrvHyvz — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) April 27, 2025

Before Pope Francis’s death, today had already been marked as an important one in the Catholic Church.

Carlo Acutis, who died as a teenager in 2006, was due to be canonised as a saint today.

The canonisation was postponed after the Pope’s death but many pilgrims who had already made travel arrangements went ahead with their plans to travel to the Vatican to attend the Pope’s funeral instead.

Additional reporting by Press Association and Diarmuid Pepper