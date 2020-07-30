This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
Trailer watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

As cinemas begin to reopen, here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,816 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163749

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Dreambuilders

Source: Entertainment Access/YouTube

For families who have been dying to get back to the cinema, Dreambuilders could be for you. The film tells the story of a girl who can create and control other people’s dreams, and how she uses her powers to teach her stepsister a lesson.

  • RottenTomatoes: 60%
  • IMDB: 6.4/10
  • Where can I see it? Showing in reopened Omniplex and Odeon cinemas

Broken Law

Source: BREAK OUT PICTURES/YouTube

The feature-length directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Paddy Slattery, starring Tristan Heanue, Graham Earley and John Connors. The film tells the story of a Garda whose loyalty is tested when his brother is released from prison and needs his help.

  • RottenTomatoes: No score available
  • IMDB: 6.7
  • Where can I see it? From 31 July in cinemas

The Imitation Game

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

For viewers looking for something at home, we’ve got you covered. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game focuses on the story of mathematician Alan Turing, who created the world’s first computer during WWII.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

The Imitation Game (515)
None of them (503)
Broken Law (219)
Dreambuilders (39)




About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

