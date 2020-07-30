Trailer watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

With cinemas slowly beginning to reopen, here are three trailers for films you can catch in cinema, on streaming services, or on television.

Dreambuilders

For families who have been dying to get back to the cinema, Dreambuilders could be for you. The film tells the story of a girl who can create and control other people’s dreams, and how she uses her powers to teach her stepsister a lesson.

RottenTomatoes: 60%

IMDB: 6.4/10

Where can I see it? Showing in reopened Omniplex and Odeon cinemas

Broken Law

The feature-length directorial debut of Irish filmmaker Paddy Slattery, starring Tristan Heanue, Graham Earley and John Connors. The film tells the story of a Garda whose loyalty is tested when his brother is released from prison and needs his help.

RottenTomatoes: No score available

IMDB: 6.7

Where can I see it? From 31 July in cinemas

The Imitation Game

For viewers looking for something at home, we’ve got you covered. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game focuses on the story of mathematician Alan Turing, who created the world’s first computer during WWII.

RottenTomatoes: 90%

IMDB: 8/10

Where can I see it? Available on Netflix from Saturday

Which one would you watch first?

