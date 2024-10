OASIS HAVE EXPANDED their reunion tour to Australia, but this time they won’t use dynamic pricing when tickets go on sale.

The legendary band announced on Instagram that they will perform in Melbourne and Sydney, after their US dates sold out last week.

While Australia might be a bit of leap, travelling to a different country to see your favourite artist has become popular amongst concert-goers.

Many Irish Oasis fans scrambled to get their hands on UK tour tickets after being unable to secure Dublin tour dates, and Taylor Swift fans from all over the world came to Ireland earlier this summer to catch the US singer perform in the Aviva Stadium.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever travelled abroad for a concert?