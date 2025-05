A YOUNG BOY who died after getting into difficulty off the Sligo coast on Saturday evening has been named locally as seven-year-old Alan Singh.

Alan got into difficulty in the water at Lissadell Beach on Saturday afternoon, and emergency services were called to the scene.

He was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he later passed away.

Alan was a second class pupil at St John’s National School in Ballisodare.

Paying tribute, the school described Alan as “warm and full of kindness”.

“Alan was a much-loved pupil, always smiling,” St John’s principal Mary Curley said.

“He was friendly, hardworking, and a talented young artist who brought joy and creativity to our classrooms. His gentle nature and positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

The primary school opened as normal today, with psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) on site to support the school community.

Local councillor Thomas Walsh said his thoughts and prayers “are with Alan’s heartbroken family, friends and our community today”.

He also extended thanks “to the many first responders and agencies involved at Lissadell and at Sligo University Hospital, who did everything to save Alan”.

A funeral service will take place in Collooney on Wednesday.

“We respectfully ask for privacy for Alan’s family and for our school community as we all come to terms with this tragic loss,” Principal Mary Curley said.

“On behalf of everyone at St John’s, we extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences”.

Alan’s tragic death comes only one week after two teenagers, Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibamba died after geting into diffculty in the water off Buncrana, Co Donegal.