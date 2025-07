GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a woman in connection with a €460,000 fraud at Trinity College.

The woman works at the university, it is understood.

The charge is believed to be part of a lengthy investigation by gardaí at Pearse Street into claims that money was being siphoned off from a student hardship fund at TCD.

The sophisticated scheme is understood to have involved transactions to various people who were acting as “money mules” or go-betweens, creating a distance between the original fraudulent transaction and the person who ultimately receives the money.

Advertisement

Sources have said the money mules were not connected to the university and had not applied for the hardship fund.

The woman is due to appear before Dublin District Court today.

A garda statement said: “A woman in her 40s has been charged in connection with an investigation into the alleged misappropriation and theft of funds at an educational institution in Dublin City.

“She is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court, Criminal Courts of Justice No. 3, on Wednesday 9 July 2025.

“As the matter is before the courts, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to comment further at this time.”