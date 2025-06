THE UK-US TRADE deal has been signed and is “done”, US President Donald Trump said as he met with the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 summit.

Starmer said the completed deal “implements on car tariffs and aerospace”, and described the agreement as a “sign of strength” between Britain and America.

In recent months, the UK has held a series of engagements aimed at securing a reduction in the tariffs Trump imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on 2 April.

Along with 10% tariffs on all British goods, the president imposed 25% levies on cars and steel.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least 9 July.

Under the broad terms of last month’s agreement, the US will implement quotas that will effectively eliminate the tariff on British steel and reduce the tariff on UK vehicles to 10%.