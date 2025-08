US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has proclaimed Sydney Sweeney’s jeans advert to be the “hottest ad out there” but has ruled that Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”.

In a post to his Truth social site, Trump also claimed that “being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be”.

Records shared online show that Sweeney has been registered as a Republican in the state of Florida since 2024.

Yesterday, Trump took to Truth social to express his opinion on Sweeney and her ad campaign with clothing brand American Eagle, which has been criticised by some for having racist undertones.

The jean campaign features Sweeney wearing denim on denim with the slogan: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans”.

She says in a voiceover: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My genes are blue.”

Some on social media claimed that the campaign promotes “white supremacy” and “eugenics”, while others say that the critics were reading too much into the ads.

American Eagle, the brand behind the ad, issued a response last week saying the ad “is and always was about the jeans”.

“Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how energy one wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” it said.

“Great jeans look good on everyone.”

‘Flying off the shelves’

In a post on Truth social, Trump said Sweeney has the “’HOTTEST’ ad out there” and that the jeans are “flying off the shelves”.

American Eagle shares jumped 23% after Trump’s comments.

Trump added that the “tide has seriously turned” and that “being WOKE is for losers”.

“Being Republican is what you want to be,” said Trump. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump's post to his Truth social network Truth Truth

He then compared the American Eagle advert to a rather ill-fated Jaguar rebrand late last year.

Ahead of re-launching as an electric only brand, Jaguar released a “social media tease” which didn’t actually feature a car.

“Do you sell cars?” was the response on X, from owner Elon Musk, who is also the boss of electric car company Tesla.

Last week, Adrian Mardell stepped down as chief executive of Jaguar.

“Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!,” said Trump in his Truth social post.

“The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil.

“Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad,” added Trump.

Trump then took aim at the “Woke singer” Taylor Swift.

“Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!).

“She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president last September and Trump responded by posting: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Meanwhile, Swift was booed when shown on the video boards during the Super Bowl in February.

Trump posted to his social media site at the time: “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Elsewhere, Trump criticised Bud Lite for an ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump said Bud Lite “went woke and essentially destroyed the company”.

Sales dropped sharply after the Mulvaney promoted the drink and Bud Lite lost place as America’s best selling beer.

‘Her ad is fantastic’

Meanwhile, Trump was also asked yesterday about reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican.

Trump replied: “She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans.

“That’s one I wouldn’t have known but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”