Here’s a roundup of the global reaction to last night’s Rose Garden speech by Trump.

European Union

The tariffs are a “major blow to the world economy”, Ursula von der Leyen warned.

“There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit,” she said.

After the 20% tariffs on EU exports to the United States, she said Brussels was “preparing for further countermeasures” but added it was “not too late to address concerns through negotiations”.

China

Beijing said it “firmly opposes” the new tariffs on its exports, and vowed “countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests”.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34% on China, one of its largest trading partners, while a 10% base tariff on all countries also applies. That comes on top of a 20% rate imposed last month.

The tariffs “do not comply with international trade rules”, China’s Commerce Ministry said.

It urged Washington to “immediately cancel” them, warning they “endanger global economic development”.

Germany

The German Automotive Industry Association said the tariffs would “only create losers” and urged the EU to act “with necessary force, while continuing to signal its willingness to negotiate”.

The German chemical industry, which counts the United States as its largest export market, urged the EU to “keep a cool head”, stressing “an escalation would only worsen the damage”.

Japan

Trade minister Yoji Muto said the 24% tariffs on Japanese exports to the United States were “extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan”.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the tariffs may contravene World Trade Organization rules and the pair’s trade treaty.

UK

The UK will “remain calm, and committed” to sealing a trade deal with the United States which could help “mitigate” a 10% tariff imposed on British exports to the United States, business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

However, “we have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act”, he added.

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the tariffs will “fundamentally change the global trading system”.

“We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures. We are going to protect our workers,” he said.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new tariffs were “not the act of a friend” and would hurt the close allies’ relationship.

“These tariffs are not unexpected, but let me be clear: they are totally unwarranted,” he said.