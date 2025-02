Advertisement

THE WORD ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ is frequently used when describing the actions of US president Donald Trump, but it was particularly apt in describing today’s scenes in the Oval Office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House was dramatically cut short after Trump and US vice president JD Vance turned on the Ukrainian leader.

Watch the key 11 minutes from the press conference where the mood switched, and Zelenskyy was accused of not being ‘thankful’ for US military support and ‘gambling with the lives of millions of people’.

Watch in full above or on YouTube here.