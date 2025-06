THE FIRST MASS excavation of children’s graves is to begin in Tuam, Co Galway next Monday.

It is believed that 796 children are buried at the site, which includes a memorial garden.

The names of the children who lived at the home between 1925 and 1961 were revealed in 2017.

The infant mortality rate at the home was double that of even other mother and baby homes around the country at the time.

Daniel MacSweeney who leads the Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT) today said that families with relatives who were in the Tuam institution and survivors of the institution have already been informed of the timeline for the excavation.

They have been encouraged to visit the site before work commences if they wish to do so, as once works begin, it will be under forensic control and will not be open to the public.

“The entire site, including the Memorial Garden, will be accessible only to staff carrying out the works and 24-hour security monitoring will be in place,” he said.

MacSweeney outlined that the initial four weeks will see the site set up, and a barrier erected around the perimeter.

“This is a unique and incredibly complex excavation. The work is expected to take approximately 24 months to complete,” he further said.

Any family members or survivors interested in joining the site visit that is being organised before work commences are asked to contact ODAIT on info@dait.ie.