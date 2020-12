YOU PROBABLY DON’T think much about the humble turkey outside of the festive period.

The turkeys themselves probably don’t mind. Or maybe they do, being sometimes oddly emotional and loving animals.

I guess we’ll never know. Let’s focus on more concrete facts for this quiz.

What's a turkey? Shutterstock A silly little dog A big angry moose

A cute huge yacht A medium gobbly bird

Well, I know it's not what you're looking for here, but technically it's a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia. Where are turkeys native to? Shutterstock Eurasia and northern Africa The Iberian peninsula, but they were seen as a pest. They were transported in massive numbers across to the Americas to provide a handy farm fowl for settlers, leading to their extinction in the wild on this side of the Atlantic.

The Americas Turkey Can wild turkeys fly? Shutterstock No, sure look at the size of them. Yes, and sometimes fairly fast. Which of these methods can be used to determine the sex of a turkey? Shutterstock Females have a very, very fluffy patch of feathers on their stomach, which helps them keep eggs warm. You can determine it by their answer when you ask them directly.

Only females roost. Males never do, preferring to stand guard underneath the perch. Look at the shape of their poop. You might serve up a duck or goose for Christmas dinner if you wanted to stick with the Irish tradition, but as in the United States, we've adopted the British tradition of serving turkey instead. When was it first served as Christmas dinner in the UK? Shutterstock 16th century 17th century

18th century Last week Who is believed to have domesticated the turkey first? Shutterstock The Maya The Aztecs

The Cherokee The Ottomans Tyson (not pictured) holds the Guinness World Record for heaviest turkey. How heavy was he? Shutterstock Too heavy. 49kg

39kg 29kg What were the names of the two turkeys US president Donald Trump pardoned this year? PA Images Raisin and Brazen Ham and Jam

Corn and Cob Bum and Boob

Michael and Flynn Wild turkeys in North America are brazen and won't hesitate to attack humans. Which of these is common advice on how to fend off a turkey attack? Shutterstock There's no point in trying. Call your loved ones and let them know how much they mean to you, before submitting to your imminent demise. Lie down.

Stand still. Run!

Shout at them. Dustin is unequivocally the most powerful political, musical and comedic force in modern Irish society. What's his surname, if the name he used to register for elections is to be believed? RollingNews.ie The Turkey Hoffman

